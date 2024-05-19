Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $7.65 on Friday, reaching $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,116. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $9.4084 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

