Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after buying an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,129,000 after buying an additional 130,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,936,000 after buying an additional 230,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $728,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.08. 8,031,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.18 and a 12-month high of $219.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.63 and a 200-day moving average of $179.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.43%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

