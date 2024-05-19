Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 11,560,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,924,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

