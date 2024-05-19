Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 155,891 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,180,295,000 after purchasing an additional 485,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $992,442,000 after purchasing an additional 305,564 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $987,041,000 after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,950,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $993,351,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.68. 9,607,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,924,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

