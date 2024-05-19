Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 26,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $595.30. 1,398,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $576.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

