LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,084 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.99% of Primoris Services worth $17,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRIM. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.14. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

