American National Bank Takes $130,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,289.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 22.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,049.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.97. The company had a trading volume of 282,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,391. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.68 and a 200-day moving average of $225.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

