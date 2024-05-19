Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Shares Up 21.7%

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 11,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 5,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Ingenia Communities Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.
Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile
Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.
