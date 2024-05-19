Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,331 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,394,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after purchasing an additional 184,905 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,542,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,363,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,198,000 after buying an additional 157,973 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,910. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

