Rakon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.55 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $23.22 million and $23.55 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rakon has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rakon alerts:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

