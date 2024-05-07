Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LINC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $12.23 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $384.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $2,861,360.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 996,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,205.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,360.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,205.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 22,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $227,004.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,094.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

