American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.40%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

