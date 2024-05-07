Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Manchester United stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.27 and a beta of 0.70. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 912.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth $59,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at $309,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

