Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 1.4 %

ABNB stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

View Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.