BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BWA opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

