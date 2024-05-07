U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after acquiring an additional 305,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.