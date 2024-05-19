Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.13.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

