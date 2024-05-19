Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after purchasing an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,792,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. 4,767,720 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

