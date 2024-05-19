Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after purchasing an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,792,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. 4,767,720 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

