First National Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after buying an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,486,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after buying an additional 66,589 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after buying an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after buying an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. 500,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

