Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 144,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $332.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

