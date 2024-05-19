First National Advisers LLC Purchases 1,213 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 88.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 863,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,767. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

