Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 401 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,497,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

