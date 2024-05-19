Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $13,518,416 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $902.13.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.3 %

DECK stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $888.56. 319,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,171. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $872.91 and its 200 day moving average is $782.69.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

