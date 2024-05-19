Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. 15,104,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. The firm has a market cap of $471.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

