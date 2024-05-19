Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 22,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

