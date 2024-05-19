Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 186.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,699. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

