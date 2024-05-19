Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.08. 35,219,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

