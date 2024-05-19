Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.95. 5,562,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.38 and a 200 day moving average of $205.93. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.