Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Caterpillar stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.27. 2,104,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.60 and a 12-month high of $382.01.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
