First National Advisers LLC Purchases 2,385 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1,173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 310,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 741.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 280,402 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

AWK stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

