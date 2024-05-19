Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.02. 801,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,565. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.74.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

