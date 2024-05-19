Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,884,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,481,508. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

