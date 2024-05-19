First National Advisers LLC Purchases 653 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.70. 2,877,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

