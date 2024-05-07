BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

