Oasys (OAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.20 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a market capitalization of $133.20 million and $978,405.89 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.06523272 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,239,312.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

