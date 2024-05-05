Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 947 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHEL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

