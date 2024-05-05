Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 19,517 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 452.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $552.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 92.21% and a net margin of 36.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

