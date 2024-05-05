Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,622 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 289,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 56,281 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $438.18 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $442.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

