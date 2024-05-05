Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.03 and a 200 day moving average of $143.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

