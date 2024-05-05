Stokes Family Office LLC Has $8.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,875 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.