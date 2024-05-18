Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,588 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $460.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.84. The company has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

