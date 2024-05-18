Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 437.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 31,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,733,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,923,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

