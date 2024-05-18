Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 885,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,461 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $370,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.