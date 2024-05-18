American National Bank Acquires 9,064 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American National Bank grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.9% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Walmart by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,117,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,602,000 after buying an additional 518,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.59.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $64.65. 29,330,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.