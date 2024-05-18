Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 158,744 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $114,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on META. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

META traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,807,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.19 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

