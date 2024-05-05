Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 259 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $53,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

TT stock opened at $319.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

