Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes $14.83 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $14,826,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after acquiring an additional 139,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,187,740,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.58 on Friday, reaching $621.10. 3,782,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

