American National Bank Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141,646 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. 26,106,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,219,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

