Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $41.39 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,261 shares of company stock worth $24,375,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.64. 4,700,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,397. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $168.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

