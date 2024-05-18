Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,998 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Adobe by 13.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Adobe by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

ADBE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $483.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,464. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.45 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $216.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $494.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.